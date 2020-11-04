Williamson County Election Results – November 2020

By
Andrea Hinds
-
election day i voted stickers
Brentwood Library/photo by Donna Vissman

Results from the November 3rd Election – Williamson County

United States House of Representatives District 7

Mark E. Green Republican 245,110 69.93%
Kiran Sreepada Democratic 95,791 27.33%

 

Tennessee House of Representatives District 61

Brandon Ogles Republican 27,440 65.93%
Sam Bledsoe Democratic 14,178 34.07%

 

Tennessee House of Representatives District 63

Glen Casada Republican 33,360 59.63%
Elizabeth Madeira Democratic 18,088 32.33%
Bradley Fiscus Independent 4,494 8.03%

 

Tennessee House of Representatives District 65

Sam Whitson Republican 26,616 68.06%
Jennifer Foley Democratic 12,488 31.94%

 

City of Fairview Commissioner

LISA ANDERSON
 2,493 24.6%
BRANDON BUTLER
 2,360 23.3%
SCOTT LUCAS
 1,665 16.4%
DEREK BURKS
 1,646 16.2%
DEBBY RAINEY
 1,080 10.7%
CHRISTOPHER MCDONALD
 894 8.8%

 

City of Fairview Commissioner (Unexpired)

ROD DAWSON
 2,040 54.4%
GREGORY DEWIRE
 1,707 45.6%

 

Town of Thompson’s Station Alderman

BRIAN STOVER
 1,874 26.7%
ANDREW ZINN
 1,817 25.9%
REBECCA WATSON
 1,746 24.9%
LAUREN GAUDIOSO
 1,577 22.5%

 

City of Franklin Annexation

FOR
 13 76.5%
AGAINST
 4 23.5%

 

President and Vice President – State Totals

Donald J. Trump Republican 1,849,467 60.73%
Joseph R. Biden Democratic 1,139,289 37.41%
Jo Jorgensen Independent 29,806 0.98%
Kanye West Independent 10,256 0.34%
Don Blankenship Independent 5,350 0.18%
Howie Hawkins Independent 4,532 0.15%
Alyson Kennedy Independent 2,571 0.08%
Gloria La Riva Independent 2,294 0.08%
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Independent 1,836 0.06%


United States Senate – State Totals

Candidate Party Votes %
Bill Hagerty Republican 1,837,940 62.25%
Marquita Bradshaw Democratic 1,036,661 35.11%
Elizabeth McLeod Independent 16,590 0.56%
Yomi “Fapas” Faparusi Sr. Independent 10,699 0.36%
Steven J. Hooper Independent 9,590 0.32%
Kacey Morgan Independent 9,567 0.32%
Ronnie Henley Independent 8,450 0.29%
Aaron James Independent 7,181 0.24%
Eric William Stansberry Independent 6,762 0.23%
G. Dean Hill Independent 4,862 0.16%
Jeffrey Alan Grunau Independent 4,147 0.14%

*Federal & State Election results from elections.tn.gov, Municipal election results from WKRN.

