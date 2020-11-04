Williamson County Election Results – November 2020

Results from the November 3rd Election – Williamson County
United States House of Representatives District 7
|Mark E. Green
|Republican
|245,110
|69.93%
|Kiran Sreepada
|Democratic
|95,791
|27.33%
Tennessee House of Representatives District 61
|Brandon Ogles
|Republican
|27,440
|65.93%
|Sam Bledsoe
|Democratic
|14,178
|34.07%
Tennessee House of Representatives District 63
|Glen Casada
|Republican
|33,360
|59.63%
|Elizabeth Madeira
|Democratic
|18,088
|32.33%
|Bradley Fiscus
|Independent
|4,494
|8.03%
Tennessee House of Representatives District 65
|Sam Whitson
|Republican
|26,616
|68.06%
|Jennifer Foley
|Democratic
|12,488
|31.94%
City of Fairview Commissioner
|
LISA ANDERSON
|2,493
|24.6%
|
BRANDON BUTLER
|2,360
|23.3%
|
SCOTT LUCAS
|1,665
|16.4%
|
DEREK BURKS
|1,646
|16.2%
|
DEBBY RAINEY
|1,080
|10.7%
|
CHRISTOPHER MCDONALD
|894
|8.8%
City of Fairview Commissioner (Unexpired)
|
ROD DAWSON
|2,040
|54.4%
|
GREGORY DEWIRE
|1,707
|45.6%
Town of Thompson’s Station Alderman
|
BRIAN STOVER
|1,874
|26.7%
|
ANDREW ZINN
|1,817
|25.9%
|
REBECCA WATSON
|1,746
|24.9%
|
LAUREN GAUDIOSO
|1,577
|22.5%
City of Franklin Annexation
|
FOR
|13
|76.5%
|
AGAINST
|4
|23.5%
President and Vice President – State Totals
|Donald J. Trump
|Republican
|1,849,467
|60.73%
|Joseph R. Biden
|Democratic
|1,139,289
|37.41%
|Jo Jorgensen
|Independent
|29,806
|0.98%
|Kanye West
|Independent
|10,256
|0.34%
|Don Blankenship
|Independent
|5,350
|0.18%
|Howie Hawkins
|Independent
|4,532
|0.15%
|Alyson Kennedy
|Independent
|2,571
|0.08%
|Gloria La Riva
|Independent
|2,294
|0.08%
|Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente
|Independent
|1,836
|0.06%
United States Senate – State Totals
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Bill Hagerty
|Republican
|1,837,940
|62.25%
|Marquita Bradshaw
|Democratic
|1,036,661
|35.11%
|Elizabeth McLeod
|Independent
|16,590
|0.56%
|Yomi “Fapas” Faparusi Sr.
|Independent
|10,699
|0.36%
|Steven J. Hooper
|Independent
|9,590
|0.32%
|Kacey Morgan
|Independent
|9,567
|0.32%
|Ronnie Henley
|Independent
|8,450
|0.29%
|Aaron James
|Independent
|7,181
|0.24%
|Eric William Stansberry
|Independent
|6,762
|0.23%
|G. Dean Hill
|Independent
|4,862
|0.16%
|Jeffrey Alan Grunau
|Independent
|4,147
|0.14%
*Federal & State Election results from elections.tn.gov, Municipal election results from WKRN.