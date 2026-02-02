Williamson County Develops Debris Removal Plan

Williamson County officials say Emergency Management and the County Highway Department are actively working on a storm debris removal plan following the winter weather.

The county plans to collect tree debris placed in the public right-of-way along roadsides, but officials caution that due to the expected volume, the process may take time. Residents who need faster removal can haul debris directly to the landfill or hire a private contractor.

County leaders are also asking residents to report storm-related damage to help determine which areas were impacted and to support local and state damage assessments. Officials note the form is not an application for assistance, but a tool to better understand the overall effects of the storm. Residents can submit reports online here.

