Williamson County Deputies Warns of Falling Ice From Power Lines

Residents across Williamson County are being urged to use extra caution after reports of large chunks of ice falling from power and utility lines.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says the falling ice poses a risk of serious injury and could cause damage to vehicles and property.

Officials are advising people to stay clear of power lines, avoid standing or parking near them, and take added care while walking or driving. Anyone who encounters downed lines is asked to stay away and report them directly to their electric provider.

