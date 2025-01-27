Williamson County Deputies Pursue Homicide Suspect; Incident Under TBI Investigation

January 26, 2025 – Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a one-year-old baby and the injury of the mother. The shooter took his own life in Williamson County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Chelsea Place Apartments on Bradyville Pike at 2:34 p.m. Sunday. The baby was found shot multiple times and was pronounced dead by personnel with Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services. The mother was taken to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the hand.

At approximately 4:30 PM Sunday evening, deputies from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office initiated a pursuit of a vehicle in the area of Critz Lane and Columbia Avenue after the suspect’s license plate had been flagged by the Sheriff’s Office’s FLOCK camera system.

Shortly after the pursuit began, the suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled on

foot into a nearby field. As deputies pursued, they observed what appeared to be

a firearm in the subject’s hand. Moments later, deputies discovered the suspect

suffering from a gunshot wound. It is unclear whether the self-inflicted shooting

was accidental or intentional.

The suspect, 25-year-old Marquavious Hampton, was transported to Vanderbilt

University Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Murfreesboro Police Department has confirmed that Hampton was the

individual wanted in connection with a homicide case.

No other injuries were reported to civilians or deputies during this incident.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will be the investigating agency in this

case. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is fully cooperating with the TBI as

their special agents conduct an independent investigation into the incident,

following standard protocol.

Source: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office & Murfreesboro Police Department

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email