Williamson County DECA Students Qualify for International Career Development Conference

March 19, 2024 – Williamson County Schools DECA students are bound for the International Career Development Conference (ICDC) in Anaheim, California.

Students around Tennessee gathered in Chattanooga February 29 through March 2 to participate in various events during the State Career Development Conference, including business finance, community awareness and automotive services. Several WCS students excelled at the competition and placed high enough to advance to the ICDC April 27-30.

“We are thrilled that our students showed up and showed out as well as they did,” said BHS teacher Lisa Nease. “Our students are putting things they learn in the classroom into real-world practice through competition. Our parents consistently praise us for all we do, saying that the opportunities DECA offers are truly life-changing.”

In addition to being the first alternate in the Business Finance Series category, Nolensville High’s Deepak Balamurugan was elected to the Tennessee DECA State Office as Vice President of Career Development.

Congratulations to the students and programs listed below:

Accounting Applications Series

Third Alternate: Amira Selvam, Ravenwood High

Apparel and Accessories Marketing Series

Second: Emma Kate Shepherd, Brentwood High

Fourth: Micaela Tramontano, Summit High

Sixth: Abigail Goddard, Ravenwood High

Automotive Services Marketing Series

Fifth: Reed O’Dell, Brentwood High

Business Finance Series

First Alternate: Deepak Balamurugan, Nolensville High

Business Growth Plan

Fourth: Diana Lu and Naman Mukerji, Ravenwood High

Fourth Alternate: Megan Garramore, Nolensville High

Business Law and Ethics Team Decision Making

Sixth: Ashwika Chitreddy and Samisha Kumar, Ravenwood High

First Alternate: Abhi Rastogi and Michael Tadrous, Nolensville High

Business Services Marketing Series

Third: Rylan Wernick, Brentwood High

Fifth: Janvi Vashishtha, Ravenwood High

Third Alternate: Kayla Josephson, Page High

Business Services Operations Research

Fifth: Ashley Kalvala, Saisha Kumar and Onella Sharma, Ravenwood High

Fourth Alternate: Shanti Boorgu, Jasmine Jiang and Vanditta Vatturi, Brentwood High

Business Solutions Project

Fifth Alternate: Aarush Desai, Andrew Ignatius and Nik Yelemali, Ravenwood High

Buying and Merchandising Team Decision Making

First: Devansh Nigam and Alexander White, Ravenwood High

Buying and Merchandising Operations Research

First Alternate: Aarush Deshwal and Evan Hostetler, Ravenwood High

Career Development Project

Second: Sreshtha Mishra, Ankita Nair and Asleshta Sengupta, Ravenwood High

Third: Clare Sommers and Kerry Sommers, Brentwood High

Community Awareness Project

Fifth Alternate: Jayani Palla, Brentwood High

Entrepreneurship Series

First: Will Corum, Brentwood High

Second: Evan Holtz, Page High

Fourth: Kathryn Woehike, Brentwood High

Fifth: Eshaan Chanda, Brentwood High

Second Alternate: Gage DeSpain, Nolensville High

Third Alternate: Anshul Bera, Page High

Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making

First: Ananya Antony and Riya Koranne, Ravenwood High

Third: Trisha Chigurupati and Yuti Kale, Ravenwood High

Third Alternate: Cohen Cleavinger and Evelyn Goodwin, Page High

Finance Operations Research

Second: Jai Bachwani, Shiv Patel and Shishir Yelameli, Ravenwood High

Financial Consulting Event

First: Aayush Kumar, Ravenwood High

Second: Drake Dash, Brentwood High

Fourth: Youngjoo Yi, Brentwood High

Financial Literacy Project

Third Alternate: Manvik Barkakati and Kaushik Sathiyandrakumar, Ravenwood High

Financial Services Team Decision Making

First: Tanya Bhatia and Simran Daruwalla, Ravenwood High

Second: Seyi Amosun and Phoebe Kelso, Ravenwood High

Third: Dorsa Taheri and Evelyn Wang, Franklin High

Fourth: Braden Poole and Christopher Sasaran, Nolensville High

First Alternate: Sreenesh Allu and Sankalp Kulkarni, Page High

Fourth Alternate: Jace Layton and Cesar Rager, Independence High

Food Marketing Series

Third: Krishna Volety, Ravenwood High

Second Alternate: Rachel Haws, Brentwood High

Fourth Alternate: Rachel Leroy, Page High

Franchise Business Plan

Fourth: Jubilee Cho, Madeline Hegeman and Brooklyn Morley, Summit High

Fifth Alternate: Ethan Oh and Eric Romano, Nolensville High

Hospitality and Tourism Operations Research

Second Alternate: Anjali Babu and Aksheetha Mathialagan, Brentwood High

Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling

First Alternate: Chaplin Clauer, Brentwood High

Fifth Alternate: Neha Thanigaivelan, Brentwood High

Hospitality Services Team Decision Making

Second: Rowan Carrigan and Caroline Terrenoire, Brentwood High

Third: Celia Littrell and Ella Watjen, Page High

Fourth Alternate: Angelina Gergies and Kajal Vishwakarma, Ravenwood High

Hotel Lodging and Management Services

Second: Allison Hoesel, Brentwood High

Third: Annmarie Stallman, Brentwood High

Human Resources Management Series

First: Lucy Wyatt, Brentwood High

Second: Elizabeth Howard, Independence High

Fifth: Anna Oliphant, Brentwood High

Independent Business Plan

First Alternate: Alli Conkle, Parker Levy and Mackenna Poole, Page High

Fifth Alternate: Yash Deorah, Aryan Kabaria and Niloy Mazumdar, Ravenwood High

Innovation Plan

First: Carson Flores, Alex Lee and Hemachandra Rambha, Ravenwood High

First Alternate: Addison Drabik, Lauren Lee and Jill Patel, Page High

Integrated Marketing Campaign – Product

First Alternate: Sophia Mevs, Shivani Palla and Retheka Prasanna, Brentwood High

Second Alternate: Andrew Craig, Page High

Integrated Marketing Campaign – Service

First: Vihaan Bussa, Varun Kilaru and Samuel Michael, Ravenwood High

Second: Willow Colton and Landry Foster, Brentwood High

Fifth: Greta Fox and Dyuthi Patil, Summit High

Fourth Alternate: Chloe Liang and Eva Nielsen, Page High

Integrated Marketing Campaign – Event

Fourth: Jumana Ali, Alison Andrews and Daniela Morales, Ravenwood High

Fifth: Ryan Link, Tyler Seidel and Jackson Whelchel, Brentwood High

International Business Plan

Third: Rami Ammar, Stephie Lee and Sophia Wang, Ravenwood High

Fourth: Aditya Shreekanth, Independence High

Third Alternate: Kamdyn Mildenhall, Soha Shaik and Ella Smith, Page High

Marketing Communications Series

First: Lexi McDonnough, Brentwood High

Second: Sloane Conway, Brentwood High

Fourth: Leah Rovey, Page High

Fourth Alternate: Avantika Pillai, Ravenwood High

Marketing Management Team Decision Making

Second: Arshia Malhotra and Yashvi Patel, Brentwood High

First Alternate: Kushali Chhabada and Sai Rachakonda, Ravenwood High

Personal Financial Literacy

Second: Mikhail Jacobsen, Brentwood High

Third: Nisha Javagal, Brentwood High

Sixth: Kevin Chen, Brentwood High

Principles of Business Management and Administration

Second: Addison Hilton, Page High

Sixth: Molly Stallman, Brentwood High

Principles of Finance

First: Nathan Hoggard, Summit High

First Alternate: Charles Twerdahl, Nolensville High

Second Alternate: Steven Fedorov, Ravenwood High

Principles of Hospitality and Tourism

Fourth: Miller Burdette, Brentwood High

Fifth: Sydney Lokkesmoe, Brentwood High

Sixth: Aryan Chaitanya, Ravenwood High

First Alternate: Savannah Tardy, Page High

Principles of Marketing

Fourth: Lincoln Merrell, Page High

Fifth: Jeffrey Fedorov, Ravenwood High

Sixth: Jason Rozen, Page High

First Alternate: Alex Chaney, Franklin High

Second Alternate: Laney Vornhagen, Nolensville High

Professional Selling Event

Fourth: Brayden Rogers, Independence High

First: Alternate: Lana Ching, Brentwood High

Quick Serve Restaurant Management Services

Fifth: Landon Armstrong, Page High

Sixth: Adam Rakhmanov, Ravenwood High

Second Alternate: Anna Riley, Brentwood High

Restaurant and Food Service Management Series

Third: Natasha Villaruz, Brentwood High

Sixth: Rohan Killaru, Ravenwood High

Retail Merchandising Series

First: Polly Kate Brown, Brentwood High

Second: Tanishka Patil, Ravenwood High

Sixth: Sam Ross, Page High

Third Alternate: Samarth Mathur, Page High

Sales Project

First: Gautham Giri, Sowmil Kumble and Abhinav Vijayanand, Ravenwood High

Sports and Entertainment Marketing Operations Research

Fourth: Ricky Gu, Aarnav Khanna and John Paul Kulkulka, Ravenwood High

Sports and Entertainment Marketing Series

Sixth: Lydia Cromwell, Brentwood High

First Alternate: Andrew Foster, Brentwood High

Second Alternate: Hannah Skaar, Ravenwood High

Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team Decision Making

Sixth: William Lee and Evan Livingstone, Page High

Second Alternate: Drew Bauchiero and Noah Landa, Brentwood High

Start Up Business Plan

Third: Ishaan Khanna, Shawn Kumar and Jayram Seetharaman, Ravenwood High

Third Alternate: Kaylee Haire and Reagan Wagner, Nolensville High

Fourth Alternate: Eli Lammi, Centennial High

Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making

Fourth: Lincoln Campbell and Emily Spielmann, Page High

Second Alternate: Kelsey Lorenzi and Marie Winter, Brentwood High

Source: WCS InFocus

