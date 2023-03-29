Williamson County DECA Students Bound for International Conference

Williamson County Schools DECA students are heading to the International Career Development Conference (ICDC) in Orlando.

Students around Tennessee gathered in Chattanooga March 8-11 to participate in various events during the State Career Development Conference, including financial literacy, restaurant management and automotive services. Several WCS students excelled at the competition and placed high enough to advance to the ICDC April 22-25.

In addition to placing fourth overall in the Entrepreneurship Series category, Brentwood High’s Eshaan Chanda was elected president of Tennessee DECA.

“Brentwood High DECA is so proud to have had Eshaan elected as the State DECA president for the 2023-24 term,” said BHS DECA adviser Lisa Nease. “He will lead our State association of more than 6,000 members for the next year using his exemplary leadership skills and outstanding speaking talent. Eshaan is extremely innovative and always seeking to make things better. He is a leader by example and by serving others.”

Congratulations to the students and programs listed below:

Buying and Merchandising Operations Research

Third: Aarushi Deshwal and Evan Hostetler, Ravenwood High

Fourth: Anjali Babu and Aksheetha Mathialagan, Brentwood High

Finance Operations Research

Second: Rajveer Chaudhury, Srikar Kusumanchi and Kaushik Sathiyandrakumar, Ravenwood High

Hospitality and Tourism Operations Research

First: Olivia Candelaria, Brentwood High

Sports and Entertainment Marketing Operations Research

First: Chloe Lee, Stephie Lee and Sophia Wang, Ravenwood High

Franchise Business Plan

Third: Sara Fox, Laura Johnson and Gabby Madeline, Page High

First Alternate: Sahib Bedi, Sai Ravilla and Rijul Tandon, Ravenwood High

Independent Business Plan

Second Alternate: Riya Koranne, Sonali Lal and Aishni Nath, Ravenwood High

Innovation Plan

First: Anishka Chitreddy and Prisha Shethia, Ravenwood High

International Business Plan

Fourth: Shamyuktha Dintakurthy and Shruthi Mogan, Page High

First Alternate: Ara Alabi, Yuti Kale and Sheza Siddiq, Ravenwood High

Start-Up Plan

First: Alli Conkle, Parker Levy and Mackenna Poole, Page High

Fourth: Mira Wadhawan and Debra Zhang, Ravenwood High

Accounting Applications Series

Second: Kyle Rose, Brentwood High

Third: Sara Mekonnen, Nolensville High

Fifth: Hamza Alkanshaly, Brentwood High

Apparel and Accessories Marketing Series

Fourth: Brooke Cole, Brentwood High

Automotive Services Marketing Series

First Alternate: Destiny Inkum, Brentwood High

Business Finance Series

First: Deepak Balamurugan, Nolensville High

Fifth: Aarush Sawhney, Ravenwood High

Business Services Marketing Series

First: Arshia Malhotra, Brentwood High

Third: Shaunak Moghe, Brentwood High

Fourth: Varun Kilaru, Ravenwood High

Entrepreneurship Series

First: Kathryn Woehlke, Brentwood High

Third: Will Corum, Brentwood High

Fourth: Eshaan Chanda, Brentwood High

First Alternate: Ashima Grover, Ravenwood High

Food Marketing Series

Third: Rachel LeRoy, Page High

Second Alternate: Jasmine Kumar, Ravenwood High

Hotel and Lodging Management Series

Fifth: Annmarie Stallman, Brentwood High

Human Resources Management Series

First: Maggie Winkler, Brentwood High

Third: Lucy Wyatt, Brentwood High

Fourth: Sam Babu, Brentwood High

Marketing Communication Series

Second: Leah Rovey, Page High

Third: Sloane Conway, Brentwood High

Fifth: Kerry Somers, Brentwood High

Quick Service Restaurant Management Series

Third: Arabella Best, Page High

Fifth: Ty Glenn, Brentwood High

Restaurant and Food Service Management Series

Second: Louisa Hart, Brentwood High

First Alternate: Anna Oliphant, Brentwood High

Retail Merchandising Series

First: Adrien Terrenoire, Brentwood High

Third: Sam Ross, Page High

First Alternate: Sai Rachakonda, Ravenwood High

Sports and Entertainment Marketing Series

First: Natasha Villaruz, Brentwood High

Second: Jackson Murray, Page High

Integrated Marketing Campaign – Event

Second: Emily Kalinowski, Nila Kondee and Cara Sullivan, Brentwood High

Integrated Marketing Campaign – Product

Third: Cynthia Xu and Linda Xu, Ravenwood High

Integrated Marketing Campaign – Service

First: Gauri Adarsh, Annika Bhargava and Varun Bussa, Ravenwood High

First Alternate: Scarlett Childs, Reeva Lalani and Mary Riebau, Page High

Personal Financial Literacy

First: Colin Carpenter, Brentwood High

Principles of Business Management and Administration

Second: Andrew Wagnon, Page High

Principles of Finance

Third: Watts Corum, Brentwood High

Fifth: Mikhail Jacobsen, Brentwood High

Principles of Hospitality and Tourism

First: Kayla Josephson, Page High

Second: Yashvi Patel, Brentwood High

Principles of Marketing

Second: Lydia Cromwell, Brentwood High

Third: Katherine Bailey, Page High

Financial Consulting Event

First: William Hong, Brentwood High

Fourth: Autumn Peoples, Independence High

Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling

First: Hanna Araya, Ravenwood High

Professional Selling Event

Third: Drake Dash, Brentwood High

Community Awareness Project

Second: Sreshtha Mishra, Ankita Nair and Asleshta Sengupta, Ravenwood High

Community Giving Project

Third: Paige Hardy, Sonia Mistry and Molly Roberts, Independence High

Financial Literacy Project

Second: Aarush Desai, Naman Mukerji and Nikhil Yelemali, Ravenwood High

First Alternate: Brooke Lynn and Nina Sagarad, Brentwood High

Business Law and Ethics Team Decision Making

First Alternate: Ashwika Chitreddy and Samisha Kumar, Ravenwood High

Financial Services Team Decision Making

Second: Jace Layton and Cesar Rager, Independence High

Marketing Management and Team Decision Making

Third: Alyssa Patel and Anshika Prasad, Ravenwood High

School-Based Enterprise, Gold Certification

Chaplin Clauer, Callie Costantine and Elaina Fields, Brentwood High

Chapter Campaign Winner (Including Community Service)

Neha Thanigaivelan and Parker Dixon, Brentwood High

Membership Campaign Winner

Brentwood High, Largest Chapter in Tennessee

