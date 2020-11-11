Williamson County COVID-19 Testing Site Closed for Veterans Day

The Williamson County Health Department (WCHD) COVID-19 testing and mask distribution site at the Williamson County Agricultural Center will be closed for Veterans Day on Wednesday, November 11th.

Free COVID-19 drive-through testing and mask distribution will resume on Thursday, November 12th. Following Veterans Day, the Department will continue to provide testing Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Williamson County Agricultural Center located at 4215 Long Lane, Franklin TN.

To reduce and prevent spread of COVID, the health department would like to remind the community to follow CDC guidelines by physically distancing and wearing a mask while in public settings. For developing information, individuals can subscribe to Williamson County’s Public Information text opt-in system by texting keyword WCCOVID to 888-777.