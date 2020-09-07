Williamson County COVID-19 Testing Site Closed for Labor Day

The Williamson County Health Department (WCHD) COVID-19 testing and mask distribution site at the Williamson County Agricultural Center will be closed for Labor Day on Monday, September 7th.

Free COVID-19 drive-through testing and mask distribution will resume on Tuesday, September 8th. Following Labor Day, the Department will continue to provide testing Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Williamson County Agricultural Center located at 4215 Long Lane, Franklin TN.

“We would like to urge the residents of our County to avoid attending large gatherings over the holiday weekend in order to limit exposure to COVID-19,” says Health Department Director Cathy Montgomery. “If you do decide to participate in high contact activities, remember to be safe and follow CDC guidelines.”

CDC guidelines include physically distancing and wearing a mask while in public settings. For developing information, individuals can subscribe to Williamson County’s Public Information text opt-in system by texting keyword WCCOVID to 888-777.

Related: