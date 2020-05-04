The Williamson County Health Department (WCHD) is hosting COVID-19 drive-through testing for the community on Monday, May 4th through Friday, May 8th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Williamson County Agricultural Center located at 4215 Long Lane, Franklin TN.

In an effort to plan for potentially high testing turnout, large businesses who plan to recommend their employees to be tested are encouraged to call the Williamson County Public Information line at (615) 595-4880. The line is operational Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Businesses are asked to provide an approximate number of employees that desire to receive a test.

“Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to receive testing for COVID-19,” said Cathy Montgomery, County Health Director. “This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing may remain in their vehicles throughout the process.”

Public health nurses and/or National Guard and State Guard medics will collect nasal swabs for those who want to be tested, and test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume. Registration is not required.

For developing information, individuals can subscribe to the Williamson County’s Public Information text opt-in system by texting keyword WCCOVID to 888-777.

TDH is posting updated COVID-19 case numbers by 2 p.m. CDT each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Find additional information at www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.