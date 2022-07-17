Williamson County Commission Approves District Budgets

The Williamson County Commission voted to approve three of the district’s budgets at its June 27 meeting: the General Purpose School Fund of $467,182,046; the General Cafeteria Fund of $19,522,056; and the Extended School Program Fund of $5,841,165. The approved budgets include a three percent raise for WCS employees.

In addition, the County Commission approved the Capital Needs budget of $12,514,650 at its July 11 meeting.

“I want to thank the County Commissioners and Mayor Rogers Anderson for their continued support of our district,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “This year’s budget shows support for our employees and allows us to uphold the excellent educational experience we are known for providing.”

The June 27 County Commission meeting and the July 11 meeting may both be viewed in their entirety on the WC-TV YouTube channel.

