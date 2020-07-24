



The Williamson County Commission approved several WCS budgets for the 2020-21 school year at its July 13 meeting.

The County Commission voted unanimously to approve the General Purpose School Fund of $395,925,769. The Commission also voted to approve the 2020-21 Williamson County Board of Education Capital Needs Budget of $9,936,647 with 22 votes. The Central Cafeteria Fund of $14,557,636 and the Total Extended School Program Fund of $7,153,988 were approved as well.

With so much uncertainty surrounding sales tax revenue and the economic challenges presented by COVID-19, Superintendent Jason Golden says district staff worked hard to create a lean, stable budget for this fiscal year.

“We greatly reduced our budget request,” said Golden. “Our goal is to be as efficient as possible while still providing the quality education that our students and families have come to expect.”

The Williamson County Commission meeting is available in its entirety.



