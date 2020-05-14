



The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency (WCEMA) is looking for the public’s assistance to document damages resulting from the storms on Sunday, May 3 and Monday, May 4. The information will be used to assist the department and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency in collecting consolidated impact information and for the National Weather Service as they assess the damage. Residents can report damage through the established online damage survey: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/3b1684f8beaa4015a2647741f5d82506

The survey will collect specific information about:

What is damaged

Types of damage

Extent of damage

Location

Contact Information

According to the National Weather Service, These storms produced widespread straight-line wind damage across nearly every county of Middle Tennessee, with numerous trees, power lines, and buildings damaged. They stated that a peak wind gust of 71 mph was measured at the Nashville International Airport.

Disaster preparedness and response information can be found on the WCEMA website, www.williamsonready.org.




