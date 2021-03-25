Williamson County Collecting Damage Reports During Severe Weather Event

Residents can submit damage reports through Williamson County Emergency Management’s online survey to assist with damage assessments.

The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency (WCEMA) is looking for the public’s assistance to document damages resulting from the storms this evening, March 25th. The information will be used to assist the department in collecting consolidated impact information and for the National Weather Service as they assess the damage. Residents can report damage through the established online damage survey: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/3b1684f8beaa4015a2647741f5d82506

WCEMA has also recently embedded the form on their storm impacts page at http://www.williamsonready.org/261/Storm-Impacts. This survey can be used year-round during severe weather events.

The survey will collect specific information about:

What is damaged

Types of damage

Extent of damage

Location

Contact Information

“We want the community to know that they can use this survey whenever Williamson County suffers from a severe weather event,” says WCEMA Director Todd Horton, “This survey helps us better understand the impacts to our community, helps determine our community’s eligibility for disaster related financial assistance, and provides community members with a convenient avenue to share their storm related impacts. .”

According to the National Weather Service, these storms have produced flash flooding, wind gusts and hail. Some of the impacts included downed or damaged trees.

For more information about WCEMA and to register for the Williamson County Emergency Alert System, visit www.williamsonready.org.