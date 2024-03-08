Williamson County CCTE Director Wins NTC Award

March 5, 2024 – WCS College, Career and Technical Education (CCTE) Director Dr. Jeremy Qualls is earning accolades from the Greater Nashville Technology Council for his work in the district.

Qualls was named the Technology Educator of the Year, an award given to those who have exhibited exceptional dedication to and innovation in the advancement of technology education.

“The trend in Nashville and the surrounding areas is a massive uptick in tech-based products and services,” Qualls said. “Our students in the coding, cybersecurity, web design and computer science classes are the next generation of tech talent, and we are building a conduit to those companies. We are so fortunate to have such skilled CCTE teachers and students in WCS. This is the perfect recipe of utilizing skills learned while building a portfolio to better market themselves to postsecondary institutions, companies for internships and future employers.”

In addition to CCTE classes, Qualls’ work with the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center (EIC) also helps prepare students for life after high school.

“This award is a testament to all in the CCTE Department and the EIC who are dedicated to making the best real-life scenarios for students by putting them in front of mentors, pitching to angel investors and venture capital firms and cheerleading the students on to success,” Qualls said.

Qualls was presented with the award at the 15th Annual NTC Awards on February 29.

Source: WCS InFocus

