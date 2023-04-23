Williamson County CASA will Host Voices for Children Event

Williamson County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) will be hosting its 12th annual Voices for Children fundraiser, presented by Jackson National Life Insurance Company and Neal & Harwell, PLC, at The Barn at Sycamore Farms on Thursday, April 27. The evening will raise significant funds for the local nonprofit’s programs and its mission to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children within the county’s court system.

“As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, we’re looking forward to welcoming guests to The Barn at Sycamore Farms for our signature fundraising event,” said Stuart Tutler, executive director of Williamson County CASA. “Guests will enjoy an evening filled with great company and the opportunity to give back in a fun and impactful way.”

Additionally, CASA will present the Elizabeth Jewell Outstanding Service Award to Brandy Whitehead, co-founder of Church of the City and lifelong advocate for children. Whitehead currently serves on the board of Tennessee Kids Belong, the Foster Care Review Board for Williamson County Juvenile Court, and the advisory council of the TN Office of Faith Based Initiatives for the Tennessee Fosters Hope campaign. Guests of Voices for Children can expect to hear more about Whitehead’s impact on the Williamson County community and beyond.

Voices for Children will take place from 6 – 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 and include a cocktail hour and seated dinner, as well as live and silent auction experiences. Patrons are invited to bid on many luxury items, including a Dolly Parton signed ukulele, Orlando vacation stay, custom Derby or Steeplechase hat and hand-picked bourbon and tequila baskets. Individual tickets for the event are $125 and can be purchased online at

williamsoncountycasa.org.

Jackson National Life Insurance Company, as well as Neal & Harwell, PLC return as the presenting sponsors for the 2023 Voices for Children event. Additional sponsors include Twice Daily, Brasfield and Gorrie, Fab-Line Machinery, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Cadence Wealth Advisors, Chandler and Meg Farmer, First Horizon Bank, HCA Healthcare, IQ Talent Partners, Lineage Bank, Nabholz Construction, Simmons Bank, Southern Joint Replacement Institute, Stites & Harbison, Ben and Jennifer Rooke and Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani. For sponsorship opportunities or to donate, contact Courtney Watson at courtney@williamsoncountycasa.org or 615-591-2699 extension 2.