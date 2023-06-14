Williamson County Back to School Form Opens Soon

Beginning Monday, June 26, families of all current WCS students will be asked to complete their Back to School Forms for the 2023-24 school year. This quick process will help the district determine both staffing and student schedules before the fall semester begins.

To access the forms, families must log into their Skyward account on a desktop or laptop computer. Once logged in, there will be a link for the Back to School Forms. After completing each step, click the “Submit” button to finalize the form’s submission.

Families will receive an email reminder via Skyward once the forms are available online. The deadline to complete the forms will be Friday, July 14.

