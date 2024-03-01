Williamson County Association of Realtors Announces Top Honors Awards Recipients

The Williamson County Association of REALTORS® (WCAR) proudly announces the recipients of its annual Top Honors Awards, recognizing exemplary contributions to the real estate profession and the community. The awards were revealed during the esteemed Elevate and Celebrate event held on February 16th, 2024 where we also honored our REALTORS® who had outstanding production in real estate for 2023.

Among the recipients are:

REALTOR® Good Works Foundation Champion Award: Leah Fitzpatrick

This prestigious award, based on philanthropy with the REALTOR® Good Works Foundation, was given to Leah Fitzpatrick for her outstanding dedication to charitable endeavors and community service. REALTOR® of the Year Award: Jennifer Bickerstaff

Jennifer Bickerstaff was honored with the REALTOR® of the Year Award in recognition of her exceptional professionalism, leadership, and contributions not only to the association but to the entire real estate industry. Rookie of the Year Award: Lauren Magli

Lauren Magli earned the Rookie of the Year Award, acknowledging her remarkable achievements and rapid success as a newcomer in the real estate field. Good Neighbor Award: Matt Daniel

Matt Daniel received the Good Neighbor Award for his outstanding commitment to community service and making a positive impact on the lives of others. Broker of the Year: Danny Anderson

Danny Anderson was named Broker of the Year, honoring his exemplary leadership, integrity, and dedication to excellence in brokerage services. Jack Jernigan Memorial Education Champion: Jordan Vaughn

Jordan Vaughn was recognized as the Jack Jernigan Memorial Education Champion for his significant contributions to education and professional development within the real estate industry. Affiliate of the Year: Jordyn Schumm with Magnolia Title and Escrow

Jordyn Schumm, representing Magnolia Title and Escrow, received the Affiliate of the Year Award for her exceptional support and involvement with WCAR in 2023.

These individuals exemplify the highest standards of professionalism, service, and commitment to both the real estate industry and the communities they serve.

“It’s truly inspiring to see the dedication and achievements of our members,” said Brandi Thigpen, 2024 President of WCAR. “These prestigious honors are a reminder of the positive impact that real estate professionals can have on our community, and I am confident that their commitment will continue to make a difference in the lives of others.”