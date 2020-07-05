



Williamson County songwriter Shy Carter was one of the songwriters to help write country artist Kane Brown’s latest release. It’s called “Worldwide Beautiful.”

Watch our interview with Shy Carter here.

Via Instagram, Brown stated, “I’m releasing this song early that I’ve been holding onto for a year. I’m hoping it will bring us together during this time and proceeds are being funded to the Boys and Girls Club – I love you guys.”

The song was written by Kane Brown, Shy Carter, along with Ryan Hurd and Jordan Schmidt.

Carter shared via Instagram, “God dropped this special jam on us one day sitting on the back porch in the woods: It’s a message that we always wanted to convey and I’m so grateful it can be out today when it feels like the world needs it!”

Immediately after debuting, “Worldwide Beautiful” was #1 on iTunes Charts.

Kane Brown has been a longtime supporter of the Boys and Girls Club, learn more about how you can donate here.



