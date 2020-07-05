Williamson County songwriter Shy Carter was one of the songwriters to help write country artist Kane Brown’s latest release. It’s called “Worldwide Beautiful.”

Via Instagram, Brown stated, “I’m releasing this song early that I’ve been holding onto for a year. I’m hoping it will bring us together during this time and proceeds are being funded to the Boys and Girls Club – I love you guys.”

The song was written by Kane Brown, Shy Carter, along with Ryan Hurd and Jordan Schmidt.

Carter shared via Instagram, “God dropped this special jam on us one day sitting on the back porch in the woods: It’s a message that we always wanted to convey and I’m so grateful it can be out today when it feels like the world needs it!”

Immediately after debuting, “Worldwide Beautiful” was #1 on iTunes Charts.

Kane Brown has been a longtime supporter of the Boys and Girls Club, learn more about how you can donate here. 


Previous articleWilliamson County Coronavirus Case Count
Avatar
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here