Williamson County Facilities to Close Saturday and Sunday for Winter Weather

Several Williamson County offices and facilities will be closed this weekend as a winter storm moves into the area.

All Williamson County Public Libraries will be closed Saturday, January 24, and Sunday, January 25, due to weather conditions. Officials say additional closures are possible and updates will be shared on the library system’s website. Online services will remain available.

The Williamson County Animal Center will also be closed to the public on Saturday. Shelter officials say foster families are scheduled to pick up remaining adoptable pets on Friday, with additional fosters contacted if needed. Essential animal care staff will remain onsite throughout the storm to care for animals not yet available for adoption.

Animal Center staff are encouraging residents to bring pets indoors during extreme cold. For those caring for outdoor dogs suited for winter weather or community cats, free straw is available on the shelter’s front porch to help insulate outdoor shelters. Officials remind residents to use straw only, not blankets, towels, or hay.

In addition, all Williamson County Parks and Recreation facilities, activities, and events will be closed or canceled on Saturday and Sunday due to forecasted weather conditions. Updates will be posted on the Parks and Recreation website, and residents can also call the county’s inclement weather hotline for the latest information.

County officials are urging residents to stay safe, stay warm, and monitor official channels for any additional updates as conditions develop.

