Williamson County Animal Center Offering Christmas Day Deliveries

Williamson County residents who adopt from the animal center by Christmas Eve can have Santa’s helpers bring their new pet to them at no additional charge. Volunteers and staff from Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) and Darrell Waltrip Subaru will deliver the furry family members on Christmas morning.

“The Williamson County Animal Center is one of our favorite local charities. They do so much for so many,” said John Gallagher, Vice President, Darrell Waltrip Automotive Group. “We are excited to partner with them, helping deliver pets to their new families and bringing a little joy this Christmas.”

Adoption fees for all cats and dogs are $25 through December at WCAC in an effort to clear the shelter for the holiday.

WCAC is open to the public Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.; and closed Sunday. Hours may vary due to holidays, WCAC will close at 1:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The center is located at 106 Claude Yates Drive next to Franklin High School.

Christmas morning delivery times may vary depending on demand and location. WCAC does not guarantee delivery times.