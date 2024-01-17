Williamson County Animal Center Invites Guests To Monthly Lunch & Learn

Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) invites everyone to learn about the shelter’s programs and services while enjoying a free lunch.

Space is limited so online registration (www.adoptwcac.org/284/Attend-Lunch-Learn) is required.

One day each month, beginning at 12:00pm, guest will be treated to a boxed lunch (bottled water also provided) while they get a look into the programs and services offered at WCAC and the impact they have in our community.

Following the 15 – 20 minute introduction to the workings of the center, guests will then tour the cat and dog adoption areas of the shelter.

WCAC is open to the public Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.; and closed Sundays. Hours may vary due to holidays. The center is located at 1006 Grigsby Hayes Court in Franklin.