Williamson County Animal Center Gets ‘Mutt Nation’ Grant

Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) in Franklin, TN has been named the Tennessee shelter recipient of Miranda Lambert’s Mutt Nation grant for 2021. Mutt Nation evaluates the adoption rate, volunteerism and community presence of each qualified shelter, awarding $5,000 to a pet rescue organization in each state. WCAC ended 2020 with a 96.5% total live release rate, 15,559 volunteer hours and 2,720 animals spayed or neutered.

Shelter director Ondrea Johnson issued a statement thanking Lambert and Tractor Supply Co. who partner to give the lifesaving funds. “Williamson County Animal Center is proud and excited to be part of Miranda Lambert’s Mutt Nation grant funding for 2021. Lambert awards one organization per state this yearly grant, and we are honored to be chosen as Tennessee’s recipient. There are so many opportunities to help animals in our community and thanks to this award, more animals will find permanent homes this summer. As the temperatures turn warmer, the shelters around the country begin to fill up with kittens. WCAC has several progressive programs that help cats and kittens in our community, including foster programs, free spay and neuter for outdoor cats, and a kitten diversion program. We want to thank Tractor Supply Co. and Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation foundation for the generous donation, which will primarily be spent helping save the lives of the Williamson County cats and kittens that are in these programs.”

Williamson County Animal Center is located at 106 Claude Yates Dr., next to Franklin High School, and the phone number is (615) 790-5590. Adoptable animals and information on all shelter programs can be found at www.adoptwcac.org or follow us on Facebook. Report lost or found pets at www.FindingRover.com.