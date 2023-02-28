Williamson County Animal Center Announces Return of Offsite Rabies Vaccination Clinics

After a three-year hiatus, Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) has again partnered with local veterinarians to provide rabies vaccination clinics at various locations throughout Williamson County. Pet parents will have eight options to choose from with at least one clinic available each Saturday in April.

With support from Friends of WCAC, rabies vaccinations will be available for $10 per animal and microchipping for $15, only cash and check payments are accepted.

“It is a priority for us to be a resource for pet owners; to do all that we can to help them have healthy and happy animals,” said Ondrea Johnson, WCAC Director, “So we are very excited to be able to offer these clinics again that make it easy for someone to get their pets vaccinated and chipped.”

Clinics are scheduled as follows:

April 1st, 10:00am – 12:00pm: Fairview Middle School in Fairview

April 1st, 10:00am – 12:00pm: Mill Creek Middle School in Nolensville

April 8th, 1:00pm – 3:00pm: Thompson’s Station Middle School in Thompson’s Station

April 15th, 9:00am – 11:00am: Westwood Elementary School in Fairview

April 22nd, 1:00pm – 3:00pm: Thompson’s Station Middle School in Thompson’s Station

April 29th, 8:00am – 10:00am: Heritage Middle School in Burwood/Thompson’s Station

April 29th, 9:00am – 11:00am: Williamson County Animal Center in Franklin

April 29th, 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Rock-N-Country Vet services in College Grove

State law requires that all cats and dogs living in Tennessee who are six months of age and older be “currently vaccinated against rabies.” A certificate and tag that provide proof of being current are included in the fee for each animal vaccinated at the clinics.

WCAC reports that the animals they receive as lost or stray are nearly twice as likely to be reunited with their families if the pet has a microchip. Microchips are tiny devices that have a unique identification number and are implanted into the pet, typically between the shoulder blades. A separate scanning device is used to display the chips number which WCAC staff then uses to identify and contact the animal’s family.

WCAC is located at 1006 Grigsby Hayes Court in Franklin, near Franklin Christian Academy. The center is open to the public Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.; closed Sunday.