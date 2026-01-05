Williamson County Animal Center Announces Changes To Vaccination Clinics

The New Year is bringing change to a long-standing program at Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC). Beginning in January, the shelter’s monthly rabies vaccination clinic starts at 8:30 a.m. and the line closes at 10:30 a.m. Scott Pieper, WCAC Assistant Director says ending a half hour earlier than in the past alleviates over crowdedness in the main lobby when the center opens for adoptions at 11:00 a.m.

According to Pieper, more than 70 pets on average were vaccinated during each clinic in 2025, 15 more than 2024’s average. Tennessee law requires vaccination against rabies for cats and dogs over six months of age. Vaccinations are $10 each at the shelter’s clinics and microchipping is available for $15; only cash or check payment is accepted.

WCAC anticipates popularity will grow even more in 2026 because of another change. Thanks to Petco Love’s “Vaccinated & Loved” initiative, Feline HCP and Canine DAPPv vaccinations are now available during clinics at no cost to protect pets from additional deadly diseases. According to information found on Petco Loves website, more than three million free vaccinations have been distributed since this national campaign began in 2021.

Pieper encourages pet owners to check WCAC’s website and social media for clinic dates and to pre-register online to expedite the process.

