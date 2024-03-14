Williamson County Animal Center Announces April Rabies Vaccination Clinics

Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) has again teamed up with local veterinarians to provide rabies vaccination clinics at various locations throughout Williamson County. Pet parents will have nine options to choose from with at least one clinic available each Saturday in April. With support from Friends of WCAC, rabies vaccinations will be available for $10 per animal and microchipping for $15. Only cash and check payments are accepted at some locations.

“It is a priority for us to be a resource for pet owners; to do all that we can to help them have healthy and happy animals,” said Ondrea Johnson, WCAC Director, “So we are very excited to be able to offer these clinics again to make it easy for someone to get their pets vaccinated and chipped.”

Clinics are scheduled as follows:

 April 6th, 10:00am – 12:00pm: White Oak Animal Hospital in Fairview

 April 6th, 1:00pm – 3:00pm: All Pets Health Center in Spring Hill

 April 6th, 1:00pm – 3:00pm: Thompson’s Station Middle School

 April 13th, 1:00pm – 3:00pm: All Pets Health Center in Spring Hill

 April 20th, 9:00am – 11:00am: Heritage Middle School in Burwood

 April 20th, 1:00pm – 3:00pm: Nolensville Elementary School

 April 20th, 2:00pm – 4:00pm: Bethesda Elementary School

 April 27th, 9:00am – 11:00am: Williamson County Animal Center in Franklin

 April 27th, 1:00pm – 3:00pm: College Grove Elementary School

State law requires that all cats and dogs living in Tennessee who are six months of age and older be “currently vaccinated against rabies.” A certificate and tag that provide proof of being current are included in the fee for each animal vaccinated at the clinics.

WCAC reports that the animals they receive as lost or stray are nearly twice as likely to be reunited with their families if the pet has a microchip. Microchips are tiny devices that have a unique identification

number and are implanted into the pet, typically between the shoulder blades. A scanning device displays the chip’s number that WCAC staff then uses to identify and contact the animal’s family.

WCAC is located at 1006 Grigsby Hayes Court in Franklin, near Franklin Christian Academy. The center is open to the public Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.; closed Sunday. Times may vary due to holidays.