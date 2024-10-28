Williamson County Amateur Radio to Participate in Countywide Communication Exercise

Amateur radio operators from Williamson County Tennessee Amateur Radio Emergency Service (WCARES) will hold a Simulated Emergency Test (SET) on Saturday, November 2, 2024, from 8 AM till 12:15 PM.

This countywide emergency communications exercise will test our ability to provide communications for our primary served agency, the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, as well as for the National Weather Service.

The exercise scenario will involve an emergency event necessitating evacuation to simulated shelters. Shelter communication teams will deploy to the simulated shelters and establish communication operations. Other simulated emergency communication needs will develop during the event.

This exercise is based on a simulated countywide emergency event that would affect communications infrastructure. Such events may strike with little or no notice.

The WCARES team supports emergency communications in the event of a full communications infrastructure outage. In addition, individual amateur radio operators will assist in gathering situation reports and provide them using various voice and digital methods.

The exercise will run from 8 AM CT to 12:15 PM CT on November 02, 2024.

