Williamson County Administrative Lines Down

All Williamson County Government administrative phone lines are down. All 9-1-1 lines are still operational.

Please use the following numbers until further notice:

Administrative lines for Emergency Services (non-emergency calls) – (615) 595-4890

Williamson County Mayors Office – (629) 235-6480

The cause of the outage is still being investigated. Updates will be provided on the Williamson County Emergency Management website as needed: https://tn-williamsoncountyops.civicplus.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=88