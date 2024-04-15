Williamson County 911 Launches Citizen Feedback Survey

Citizens in Williamson County will now be able to leave feedback about their 911 interaction via a text message survey.

The Williamson County Department of Emergency Communications (E-COMM) has launched a new citizen satisfaction initiative that uses text messaging to allow citizens to leave feedback after their interaction with dispatchers during a non-life-threatening incident.

“Our department is the link between the public and responders on the scene, but our telecommunicators often are forgotten after the incident is over,” said E-COMM Director Kristy Borden. “We wanted to give those who use our service the chance to thank a dispatcher after the fact or leave feedback about their experience. Much like when private companies send automatic satisfaction surveys to their customers, Williamson County 911 can now do the same. We expect that this solution, which is called PowerEngage, will help improve our service to the citizens.”

How it works: In the days after a citizen calls 911 for a non-life-threatening incident, such as a burglary report, welfare check or gas leak, they will receive a text message that will ask them to take a quick survey about their experience with the 911 telecommunicators. It will also give citizens an opportunity to thank the telecommunicators who assisted them during the call.

Surveys will NOT be sent in response to sensitive incidents with life-threatening injuries or fatalities. Residents who do not want to participate can simply not respond or reply with STOP, which will opt them out of any future text surveys.

These surveys should not be used to report any type of emergency or crime. As always, call 911 for any emergency.