Williamson County Emergency Lines Experiencing Outage

Last Update: 11:25am Dec 26

The widespread Nashville area communications outage has impacted all Williamson County 9-1-1 lines and many of the non-emergency numbers used to reach public safety organizations throughout the county.

Due to the continued instability of the regional network, the Williamson County Emergency Communications Center (9-1-1) is continuing to experience intermittent outages. If you are in an emergency, continue to dial (615) 790-5550 until further notice.

When you call, please be prepared to provide your name and location to the dispatcher.

Williamson County Office of Public Safety outage incident page will continue to be updated with information: http://www.williamsonready.org/340/Williamson-County-Communications-Outage.

For police, fire, or medical assistance call: (615) 790-5550

AT&T customers and others experiencing a cellular outage may be able to utilize their mobile phone to place calls and to send and receive text messages while connected to WiFi. To activate WiFi calling, follow the instructions below:

iPhone Users:

Be sure you are connected to a working WiFi network

Go to settings and click “Cellular”

Click on “Wi-Fi Calling”

Slide “Wi-Fi Calling on This iPhone” to ON

Click “Enable” Wi-Fi Calling

Follow the prompts to enter your home address and then click “Verify address. or confirm”

Android Users:

Pull down the notification shade and long-press the Wi-Fi icon to enter Wi-Fi settings.

Scroll to the bottom and select “Wi-Fi Preferences”.

Tap “Advanced”.

Select Wi-Fi Calling and flip the switch to “On”.

If you have a monitored burglar, fire, or medical alarm – your alarm may not currently notify emergency responders. The only reliable way to currently request police, fire, or medical assistance in Williamson County is by calling: (615) 790-5550.

Statement from AT&T:

“Our teams continue to work around the clock on recovery efforts from yesterday morning’s explosion in Nashville. We have two portable cell sites operating in downtown Nashville with numerous additional portable sites being deployed in the Nashville area and in the region.”

“At our facility, the focus of the restoration continues to be getting power to the equipment in a safe and secure way. Challenges remain, including a fire which reignited overnight and led to the evacuation of the building. Currently, our teams are on site working with safety and structural engineers. They have drilled access holes into the building and are attempting to reconnect power to critical equipment. Technical teams are also working as quickly as possible on rerouting additional services to other facilities in the region to restore service.”

“We continue to be grateful for the work of first responders as they respond to this event and help protect our team working to restore service for our customers.”

We’ll provide additional updates here as our recovery progresses.