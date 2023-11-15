Williamson Co. Library to Host Book Launch for Local Artist’s Historical Novel

A historical non-fiction novel set in April 1865 has recently been released by Fork in the Road Press. Sins of My Brothers: Suffering an Uncivil War, Perry’s debut novel tells the true story of greed, corruption, and incompetence at the close of the American Civil War.

Captured Union mapmaker Robert Sneden must endure confinement at the notorious Andersonville Prison to tell his horrifying experience. Illinois drummer boy Epp McIntosh must not only survive the nightmares of Andersonville but also the worst maritime disaster in U.S. history. A government-chartered paddle-wheel steamboat, the Sultana, is criminally overloaded with former POWs on her doomed journey north on the flood-swollen Mississippi River.

After a decade of research, Perry has uncovered new and interesting details, bringing his readers along on a historical journey. With a focus on the catastrophic events that occurred during April 1865, he creates a lateral timeline where story vectors are on a collision course of destiny―events that forged and forever changed a nation.

Phillip Perry grew up playing at the nearby Union Civil War Camp, Fort Granger, in Historic Franklin, Tennessee. He graduated from Franklin High School in 1976 and holds two degrees from Aquinas College in Nashville. He is retired from local power utility, NES, after 36 years of service. His hobbies include gardening and music. He and his wife Lesa still reside in Williamson County.

The book launch, held on Monday, December 4, at the Williamson County Public Library, is free and open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the program beginning at 6. For more information, or to register, call the Special Collections Department at 615-595-1246, or go to this link: https://bit.ly/PerryBookLaunch2023. Registration is not required but is appreciated. Books will be available to purchase at the event.