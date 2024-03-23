Williamson Co. HR Committee to Review New Position Requests for 2024-25 Sheriff’s Office

The Williamson County Human Resources Committee will convene at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2024 in the Executive Conference Room of the Williamson County Administrative Complex.

Committee members will meet to review new position requests for the 2024-25 Sheriff’s Office, and any additional business that comes before the Committee at that time.

Citizens wishing to address the committee may sign up five (5) minutes prior to the meeting convening. Upon convening, the committee chair will recognize those wishing to speak in the order of which they appear.

Comments will be limited to 3 minutes per speaker. Said Citizens Comment total time shall not exceed 15 minutes and will be divided among those who have signed up to speak, if more than 5 citizens sign up to speak.