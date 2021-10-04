Williamson Co Health Dept Temporarily Moving COVID Testing & Vaccinations

Due to previously scheduled events at the Williamson County Agriculture Center, the health department will move COVID-19 operations to The Park at Harlinsdale Farms, 239 Franklin Road in Franklin, October 5 – 8 and October 15th. The Williamson County Health Department will offer drive-through COVID testing from 8:00 – 10:00am and vaccinations, including booster doses, from 1:00 – 3:00pm. More information on the CDC’s recommendation for a booster dose is available online.

Appointments are encouraged, but not required. To schedule an appointment, please visit vaccinate.tn.gov. Additional vaccine providers offering the Pfizer vaccine can be found by at vaccines.gov. The most up-to-date information on health department COVID operations is available at williamsonready.org/Coronavirus.