Williamson Co Health Dept Offering COVID-19 Vaccines for Children and Moving Operations to Franklin Clinic

The Williamson County Health Department will begin distribution of COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 on Wednesday, November 10th. Tennesseans ages 5 and up are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals seeking a vaccine may schedule an appointment at vaccinate.tn.gov or search vaccinefinder.org to find a local vaccine provider in Williamson or surrounding counties.

Beginning Monday, November 15th, the health department will permanently move COVID-19 operations from the Williamson County Agriculture Center to the Franklin Clinic located at 1324 W. Main Street. Vaccinations will be available at the health department Monday through Friday from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. by appointment only. COVID testing will be offered Monday through Friday from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. by appointment only. Those wishing to schedule a COVID-19 test may call the health department at (615) 465-5318.

The COVID site will be closed Thursday, November 11th in observance of Veteran’s Day.

