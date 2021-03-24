Williamson Co Health Dept Now Booking COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments For Those Age 16+

Williamson County is now booking appointments for individuals aged 16 and older who wish to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Williamson County Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccination by appointment. To book your appointment, visit Vaccinate.tn.gov and click the blue “Proceed to COVID-19 questionnaire” button at the bottom of the page to start your registration. If you need help scheduling your vaccination, please contact the call center at (615) 595-4880.

“We’re excited to announce the expanded eligibility to all residents aged 16 and older” said Cathy Montgomery, Williamson County Health Director. “The more people in Williamson County who choose to get their vaccinations, the sooner our community can return to normal day-to-day activities.”

The Williamson County Health Department reminds all county residents that in addition to vaccination, wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance and getting tested when exposed or sick are critical to controlling the pandemic.