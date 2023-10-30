Williamson Co. Health Department to Provide Free Flu Shots

The Williamson County Health Department will participate in the statewide Fight Flu ’23 effort on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, and provide free flu shots to all eligible Tennesseans six-months and older.

“We want to protect as many people as we can in our communities from the flu,” Cathy Montgomery, Williamson County Health Director said. “Getting an annual flu shot is the best way to protect yourself and everyone around you.”

Williamson County Health Department will provide free flu shots at the following locations, and no appointment is needed:

LOCATION: Williamson County Administrative Complex Fairview Clinic

ADDRESS: 1320 W. Main Street, Franklin 2629 Fairview Boulevard

HOURS: 9:00a – 3:00p 8:00a – 4:30p

The flu vaccine will remain free to anyone eligible to receive it at all local health departments across the state throughout flu season.

The flu vaccine is safe and effective and can protect individuals against the most common types of flu, and the virus’s worst symptoms and outcomes.

The flu virus is very contagious. Pregnant women, infants, the elderly, and people with certain medical conditions are at the highest risk of severe complications from the flu. Annually, more than 7.5 million illnesses, 400,000 hospitalizations, and 22,000 deaths could be prevented in the U.S. if more people chose to get the flu vaccine.

To prevent spreading the flu virus to others, follow precautions such as proper hygiene and handwashing, cover your coughs or sneezes with a tissue or your elbow, and stay home if you are sick.

For more information about the flu virus and Fight Flu ‘23, visit tn.gov/health/fightflu. For information about getting a free flu shot, contact the Williamson County Health Department at (615) 794-1542.