Williamson Co Health Department Moving COVID-19 Vaccine & Testing Operations to Ag Center

Beginning Tuesday, September 7th, the Williamson County Health Department will move COVID-19 vaccine and testing operations from the Franklin Clinic to the Williamson County Agricultural Center at 4215 Long Lane. Vaccinations and testing will be available in a drive-through fashion on weekdays. Entrance to the testing and vaccination site is located off Long Lane, just past the main entrance to the Agricultural Center.

“Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, we are moving testing and vaccine operations to an offsite location in order to accommodate more people,” said Williamson County Health Department Director Cathy Montgomery. “We hope the residents of Williamson County will continue to take proactive measures to keep themselves and others safe.”

Health Department administered PCR tests will be available from 8:00 am to 10:00 am, Mondays through Fridays. Consent forms for testing are available to print at and fill out in advance at williamsonready.org/ Coronavirus, which will help expedite processes at the Agricultural Center. Individuals 16 and over may also pick up Everlywell PCR self-test kits at the test site from 8:00 am to 10:00 am or at the Franklin or Fairview clinics during normal business hours.

Vaccines will be available at the Ag Center from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Individuals may schedule an appointment at vaccinate.tn.gov, but appointments are not required for vaccination.

Please note that lightning or severe weather may cause the site to be temporarily closed. As hours of operation are subject to change, please visit williamsonready.org/ Coronavirus for the latest schedule.

Tennesseans age 12 and up are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals seeking a COVID-19 vaccine may schedule an appointment at vaccinate.tn.gov or search vaccines.gov to find a local vaccine provider in Williamson or surrounding counties.

