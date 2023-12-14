Williamson Co. EMA Seeks Public Input on Effects of Natural, Manmade Disasters

The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency invites citizens to share input about your neighborhood or business district for their countywide Hazard Mitigation Plan update at a VIRTUAL public meeting on January 4, 2024, at 6 pm.

Does your community experience repeated impacts from natural or manmade disasters? Has flooding become increasingly frequent, or have tornadoes or high winds caused consistent damage to your home, business, or surrounding property? You would not be alone if you answer “yes.” Your experience with these and other hazards is very valuable to the Williamson EMA and municipal leaders in helping to mitigate their effects. Your input is vital during the Hazard Mitigation Plan update, which is required every five years.

The public is invited to attend a virtual meeting on Thursday, January 4 at 6 PM to learn more about hazard mitigation and to provide input on their experiences with hazards in their local communities. For example, although the National Weather Service provides data on floods, residents may know more about how those floods specifically impact their neighborhoods, homes or businesses. This public meeting offers an opportunity to share information with the EMA about those impacts so agency officials can consider mitigation options.

Residents will have an opportunity to discuss what projects they think might reduce the effects of these hazards. While many mitigation efforts, such as tree trimming or culvert cleaning, seem simple, they can be the first step in a more comprehensive hazard mitigation process. The personal experiences of residents highlight the value of public input, as it enhances the EMA’s reach.

The public meeting will be held virtually. Please complete the online registration at this link: https://bit.ly/41fTYzo.

Questions? Contact Nicholas Sturgeon with the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency at 629-235-6502 or nick.sturgeon@williamsoncounty-tn.gov.

For more information about WCEMA and to register for the Williamson County Emergency Alert System, visit www.williamsonready.org.