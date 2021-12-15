Williamson and Metro Animal Centers Unite to Clear Animal Centers Ahead of Christmas With “Operation Silent Night”

Adoptable animals at Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) and Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) in Nashville are hopeful that Christmas Eve will find them amongst presents by the tree. To help make sure these animals’ wishes are not only in their dreams, both agencies are offering $25 adoptions in December and recruiting foster families.

“Our hope is that Christmas Eve will be a ‘silent night’ at our centers with all the kennels empty,” said WCAC Director, Ondrea Johnson.“What better time than the holidays to share your home with a rescue animal.”

Anyone interested in sharing a spot under the mistletoe in their home with an animal that is not adopted by Christmas Eve can call WCAC and MACC or visit their websites to learn about fostering opportunities for the holiday weekend.

Dr. Staci Cannon, MACC Medical Director added, “We are thrilled to partner again with Williamson County to find loving homes for all our shelter animals.There are more than 50 animals available for adoption or foster at our center. Our hope is that pet lovers in Middle Tennessee will choose to give a rescue pet a home for the holidays!”

WCAC (www.adoptwcac.org) is open to the public Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.; and closed Sunday. Hours may vary due to holidays, WCAC will close at 1:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The center is located at 106 Claude Yates Drive in Franklin. Phone: (615) 790-5590

MACC (www.macc.nashville.gov) is open to the public every day, 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.; Thursday until 6:00 p.m. Hours may vary due to holidays.The center is located at 5125 Harding Place in Nashville.Phone: (615) 862-7928