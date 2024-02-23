William Inge Named Tennessee Linebackers Coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – February 21, 2024 – William Inge, who owns over two decades of collegiate coaching experience and served as the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach during Washington’s College Football Playoff run, has been tabbed as Tennessee’s new linebackers coach, head coach Josh Heupel announced on Wednesday.

“William is one of the most experienced and knowledgeable linebacker coaches in the country,” Heupel said. “He has a proven resume of success and understands what it takes to compete for championships on the defensive side of the ball. William is also a great family man, and I know our players and coaches will enjoy working with him. We are excited to welcome his family to Rocky Top.”

Inge has served as either defensive coordinator or co-defensive coordinator for 10 seasons, including tenures at Washington (2022-23), Fresno State (2020-21), Indiana (2013-15), Buffalo (2010-11) and Northern Iowa (2004). A three-year starter as a player at Iowa, the 2024 season will be his 27th in coaching. Inge’s distinguished coaching accomplishments include 12 postseason/bowl game appearances and six conference/divisional championships.

“Tennessee has a championship pedigree,” Inge said. “I am extremely excited to be part of the Volunteer family and look forward to earning a championship.”

In Inge’s two seasons at Washington, the Huskies combined for a 25-3 record highlighted by a 2023 Pac-12 championship and an appearance in the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game after reeling off 14 straight wins. Inge and UW defeated Texas in the CFP Sugar Bowl national semifinal as his defense forced two turnovers.

