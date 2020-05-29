



The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) began a gradual reopening earlier this month and has now released reopening information for outdoor pools and the Franklin Splash Park, as well as, other parks and rec amenities.

All WCPR outdoor pools and the Franklin Splash Park will open on Wednesday, June 3.

In addition to reopening the pools, WCPR will begin a limited list of programming opportunities; as well as, open additional indoor facilities and amenities beginning Monday, June 1. All new program and facility options will operate with modified schedules, limited amenities and occupant capacities that meet social distancing requirements.

New programming options include group and aqua fitness classes for adults and mini summer dance camps for youth ages 3 and up. New facility and amenity use includes lap swimming at all indoor pool locations; the reopening of the Williamson County Enrichment Center at Academy Park for Wellness Center use; the use of indoor racquetball courts and the indoor walking track at the Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill; plus the opening of all outdoor pool locations and the Franklin Splash Park.

Participating facilities include: the Fairview Recreation Complex, 2714 Fairview Blvd.; the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd.; the Indoor Sports Complex in Brentwood, 920 Heritage Way; the Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Dr.; the Williamson County Enrichment Center, 110 Everbright Avenue; and the Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville, 7250 Nolensville Rd.

Detailed information on hours of operation, available amenities and programs, facility operation guidelines, schedules and capacity limits can be found at www.wcparksandrec.com. With the addition of outdoor aquatic features, Williamson County Parks and Recreation is currently hiring for lifeguards, splash park attendants and pool cashiers. Additional information on employment opportunities is available on the WCPR website.

All WCPR outdoor parks remain open for individual, public use with recommended social distancing practices of at least six feet. Timberland Park, located at mile marker 437.2 on the Natchez Trace Parkway, is open according to its regular schedule; with all other outdoor parks open from daylight to dusk.

As additional guidelines from the CDC and other public health authorities; as well as, state and county government are released, more facility, amenity and programming opportunities may be initiated, as allowed.



