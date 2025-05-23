Wilco Iris to Host Made in Light, a Student Art Exhibit, Fundraiser

Wilco Iris invites area community members to attend their first annual Made in Light event on Thursday, June 5, 2025, from 4-7 pm, at Gallery 202 in Franklin, Tennessee. This event is free and open to the public.

Made in Light features an art show celebrating Wilco Iris student artists and serves as a fundraiser for the non-profit organization to help reach its goal of procuring a permanent location. The event includes live music, a silent auction, cocktails and light food, and a stunning exhibit of works from student artists.

For more information or to donate online, please visit wilco-iris.org

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email