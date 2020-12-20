Why You Should Sell Your Home Now!

Thinking about selling your home? You might be onto something! The Davidson and Williamson County real estate markets have been electric throughout the latter half of 2020. As home inventory has been in high demand, many sellers are finding their property going quickly at or above asking value.

#1 Homes Are Moving Quickly at Higher Prices

According to data from the Williamson County Association of Realtors®, the median sales price of homes in Williamson County rose to $575,000 in November 2020, compared to $539,900 in November of the previous year. Homes are selling faster, too, with just an average 22 days on market. (In November 2019, homes had an average 37 days on the market.)

#2 Low Interest Rates Support Higher Prices

Today’s lower interest rates give buyers more purchasing power. With low rates flowing out of the banks, buyers can purchase “more” house while maintaining an affordable monthly payment. This economic shift can be favorable for sellers, as it allows them to cash out their investment at a higher price. If you’ve been thinking about selling, now could be a great time to enjoy the appreciation your home has likely seen over the last few years in Davidson or Williamson County.

#3 Enjoy Less Competition in January/February

Most sellers list their home during the more popular buying/selling summer season. However, people are always moving and looking for a new place to call home. New jobs, new babies, and new relationships are a constant in life.

Sellers who take initiative and list their home on the market in January/February 2021 may enjoy the benefit of being in high demand, as buyers who need to move have fewer choices on the marketplace.

Ready to Sell? Contact Realtor® Susan Gregory

Realtor® Susan Gregory lists homes in Brentwood, Franklin, Nashville, Arrington, and throughout Middle Tennessee. If you’re thinking about selling, now is a great time to start the process so that you can be ready to go at the start of 2021.

For more information, contact luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory to sell your home. Call (615) 300-5111.