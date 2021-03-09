Why You Should Consider Waterproof Flooring

When it comes to flooring, waterproof flooring is one of the top trends for 2021, says McCalls Carpet One. And for good reason! If you have children and/or pets, you know spills and accidents are commonplace, especially in places like kitchens, mudrooms and laundry rooms.

Here are three reasons why you consider waterproof wood-look flooring.

Waterproof wood look floors provide easy maintenance. They can typically be cleaned quickly and easily when spills or mishaps happen, and you won’t have to worry about having a strict cleaning regimen.

Waterproof wood look floors can be installed in many areas of your home. Because these floors are waterproof, they can be installed in areas like laundry rooms, mudrooms, and kitchens, where other types of flooring are not recommended.

Waterproof wood-look floors are ideal for homes with kids, guests, and pets. Accidents happen, and, most of the time, they’re simply unavoidable. Whether it’s kids or guests spilling drinks or pets having a bathroom accident, waterproof floors will keep you covered at any time of the day.

From shades of gray to a more traditional warm brown hardwood look. Find ten examples of floors here.

