When it comes to pool maintenance, the two aspects that most people think of first are clean water and balanced chemicals. While these aspects are undoubtedly important in the overall picture of pool upkeep, there are other tasks that require professional assistance. If, for example, you’re having a problem with a high-tech filter, or if there are cracks expanding in your pool’s walls or floor, then you’re going to need the assistance of expert technicians.

Our pool technicians are licensed and certified, and they also have the experience and skills necessary for completing all manner of pool maintenance jobs, from simple cleaning and chemical treatments to complicated repairs.

COVID-19 Note: We are taking special precautions during this time to minimize contact in providing services to our valued customers. Our technicians do not need to enter your home or have any direct contact with you in order to do their jobs. If you have any questions, please call (615) 866-8800.

The Ins and Outs of High-Quality Pool Maintenance

While Peek Pools are known for creating world-class swimming pools, spas, and backyard arrangements, we also provide first-rate pool upkeep services to ensure your pool is always performing at its best. Our services are offered in two great packages, both of which are totally affordable.

Ultimate Pool Service – This includes chemical balancing, general maintenance, and servicing. This package can be extended for a monthly fee. Peek Pool customers receive this package free of charge for 30 days.

– This includes chemical balancing, general maintenance, and servicing. This package can be extended for a monthly fee. Peek Pool customers receive this package free of charge for 30 days. Platinum Pool Service – This pool service is great for those who want weekly cleaning maintenance, chemical balancing, and general servicing. Chemicals and repairs cost extra. You can always give us a call to see how we can satisfy your unique requirements.

Driven by a High Standard of Excellence

We take pride in our ability to deliver start-to-finish high-quality services that put customers first. The simple truth is that pool upkeep can often be more than what the average homeowner can handle on their own. After all, sometimes you just want to enjoy the fun of having a pool without putting in all the work it needs to be clean and safe! That’s where Peek Pools come in. We’ve got you covered.

Our customer support line is available 24/7, and we’ll always go out of our way to accommodate your busy schedule. Our warranties are extensive and our services have won numerous awards.

Leave Pool Upkeep to the Professionals!

At the end of the day, pool upkeep may require more than you can handle, but there’s no need to worry when you’ve got Peek Pools on your side. We work with industry-leading manufacturers, and our technicians are thorough, personable, and committed to delivering consistent customer satisfaction. Get in touch with us today to see how we can make all your pool maintenance concerns go away!

