Why JJ’s Wine Bar is The Best Place for Date Night in Franklin

Date night should be special. You’ve worked all week, you’ve gotten a babysitter for the kids, and you’re ready to enjoy the company of your loved one at an excellent local Franklin restaurant. JJ’s Wine Bar will perfectly fit the bill for the ultimate date night restaurant to relax while savoring some delicious food and wine.

Relaxed, Fun Atmosphere

Located right in the heart of downtown Franklin, JJ’s Wine Bar is a unique, upscale restaurant that invites you to unwind and enjoy your date night out. The ambience is relaxed but still trendy with local art displayed on the walls and jazzy music playing at an optimal level for conversation. The seating inside is comfortable, but there’s plenty of outdoor space as well should you prefer to spend some time people-watching with your significant other.

Romantic Outdoor Space

JJ’s Wine Bar is located in a charming, historic building that was originally a private residence and features a wrap-around porch. The tables for two on the porch provide a cozy, intimate space perfect for a romantic dinner date. There is additional space on the outdoor patio that is dog-friendly should Fido be an important part of your ideal date night restaurant experience.

It’s the BEST

Well-known as the first, and best, wine bar in Franklin, TN, JJ’s Wine Bar has been winning awards and delighting customers for 12 years running. Imagine how impressed your date will be with the large selection of wines – including 28 rotating options from their wine-dispensing machines – and the delicious menu of appetizers, tapas, and desserts. Don’t just take our word for it! A national site, livability.com, which rates the best places to live across the country, placed Franklin, TN in the top 100 and made sure to recommend JJ’s Wine Bar as the best place to take a date in town!

Book a reservation now for your next date night!

You’ve got the gist of why we think JJ’s Wine Bar is the best wine bar and restaurant in Franklin to go to for date night, now find out for yourself how great this spot is! Ensure the ambiance you prefer with your date night by reserving a table in advance. JJ’s also accommodates last minute plans with walk-ins and has Happy Hour specials Tuesday-Friday from 4-6 PM with 25% off machine-dispensed wine.

Visit JJ’s Wine Bar for more information or call 615-942-5033 (after 4 pm) to speak with a staff member.