Real estate has historically been one of the best performing asset classes in the world. Investors love real estate for its ability to hedge against inflation, easy use of leverage, long-term appreciation, tax-favored status (depreciation and 1031 exchanges), and the opportunity to increase cap rate through tangible improvements and zoning and use changes.

And, of course, we’ve all heard the saying: “Location, location, location.”

Nashville has certainly got “location” going for it! And the big players have taken notice.

Nashville Real Estate News

In just the last few weeks alone, major announcements include the construction of a $585M Ritz-Carlton Luxury Hotel in downtown’s SoBro district, as well as Oracle’s $1.2B investment in a Nashville campus. And we can’t fail to mention one of the biggest catalysts in the last year: Amazon’s massive investment in the city, recently bolstered by a $2B investment in affordable housing in three areas (one of which is Nashville).

Additionally, Nashville ranked number six on the list of top 20 inbound cities for 2020.

So, why are investors flocking to Nashville’s real estate market? Growth!

Music City offers jobs, innovation, entertainment, and affordability. Plus, as you filed your federal taxes on May 17, you were reminded that Tennesseans enjoy the absence of state income tax!

