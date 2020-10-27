Who’s on the Ballot? U.S. & TN House Seats

Early voting is underway. Registered voters can vote Monday – Saturday now until Oct 29th or on Election Day, which is November 3rd.
Voters in Williamson County are participating in the Federal/State General (Presidential) Election & City of Fairview and Town of Thompson’s Station Municipal Elections. Not sure who is on the ballot? Today, we are highlighting the candidates for United States House D7, TN House D61, TN House D63 and TN House D65. You can also click here for a sample ballot.
Click here for a list of early voting locations
United States House D7
(Voters choose 1 from the following)
Click on the name of the candidate for more information.
Mark E. Green (R)
Kiran Sreepada (D)
Ronald Brown (I)
Scott Anthony Vieira Jr (I)
TN House D61
(Voters choose 1 from the following)
Click on the name of the candidate for more information.
Brandon Ogles (R)
Sam Bledsoe (D)
TN House D63
(Voters choose 1 from the following)
Click on the name of the candidate for more information.
Glen Casada (R)
Elizabeth Madeira (D)
Bradley Fiscus (I)
TN House D65
(Voters choose 1 from the following)
Click on the name of the candidate for more information.
Sam Whitson (R)
Jennifer Foley (D)
Early Voting Information:
- Early voting is open to any registered voter in the county. Any registered voter may vote at any one of the eight early voting sites within the county regardless of their actual place of residence.
- All voters must present a Tennessee or Federal issued identification (even if expired) bearing the voters’ name and photo unless excluded under certain provisions of the law. (T.C.A. §2-7-112 (a)). First time voters who registered online or by mail
must show proof of residential address before casting a ballot.Reminders
- Voters who have moved less than (90) days before the date of a Federal/State primary or General Election to another place inside Tennessee but outside the county where the voter is registered may vote in the polling place where the voter is registered. (T.C.A. 2-7-115)
- Voters must be registered in their county of residence no later than (30) days before Election Day in order to vote. (T.C.A. 2-2-109)