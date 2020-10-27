Who’s on the Ballot? U.S. & TN House Seats

Early voting is underway. Registered voters can vote Monday – Saturday now until Oct 29th or on Election Day, which is November 3rd.

Voters in Williamson County are participating in the Federal/State General (Presidential) Election & City of Fairview and Town of Thompson’s Station Municipal Elections. Not sure who is on the ballot? Today, we are highlighting the candidates for United States House D7, TN House D61, TN House D63 and TN House D65. You can also click here for a sample ballot.

Click here for a list of early voting locations

United States House D7

(Voters choose 1 from the following)

Click on the name of the candidate for more information.

Mark E. Green (R)

Kiran Sreepada (D)

Ronald Brown (I)

Scott Anthony Vieira Jr (I)

TN House D61

(Voters choose 1 from the following)

Click on the name of the candidate for more information.

Brandon Ogles (R)

Sam Bledsoe (D)

TN House D63

(Voters choose 1 from the following)

Click on the name of the candidate for more information.

Glen Casada (R)

Elizabeth Madeira (D)

Bradley Fiscus (I)

TN House D65

(Voters choose 1 from the following)

Click on the name of the candidate for more information.

Sam Whitson (R)

Jennifer Foley (D)

Early Voting Information: