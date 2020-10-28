Who’s on the Ballot? Fairview & Thompson’s Station Elections

Early voting is underway. Registered voters can vote Monday – Saturday now until Oct 29th or on Election Day, which is November 3rd.

Voters in Williamson County are participating in the Federal/State General (Presidential) Election & City of Fairview and Town of Thompson’s Station Municipal Elections. Not sure who is on the ballot? Today, we are highlighting the candidates for City of Fairview Commissioner seats and Town of Thompson’s Station Alderman. You can also click here for a sample ballot.

Click here for a list of early voting locations

City of Fairview Commissioner

(Vote for 3)

Lisa Anderson

Derek K Burks

Brandon Butler

Scott Lucas

Christopher McDonalds

Debby Rainey

City of Fairview Commissioner – Unexpired

(Vote for 1)

Rod Dawson

Gregory DeWire

Town of Thompson Station Alderman

(Vote for 2)

Lauren Gaudioso

Brian Stover

Rebecca K. Watson

Andrew Zinn

Early Voting Information: