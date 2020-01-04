If home renovations are in your plans for 2020, McCall’s Carpet One, located at 232 Franklin Rd, should be on your list of places to visit. AS your local flooring & tile center, McCall’s has a type of floor for any room in any home.

So how important is flooring in your home? Designer Rebecca Hay says it is the most integral element of interior home design. Hay shared her flooring design tips on the Carpet One blog.

When working on a whole home project, Hay takes into consideration how all the spaces in the home will be used as well as the final look she aims to achieve.

The best place to start is with the primary flooring material in the home. Many times, this is the flooring that will run throughout the main level of the home and usually includes the kitchen, living room, and dining room. Hard surface floors like hardwood, tile and luxury vinyl are often chosen for these spaces for their versatility and beauty. Hay often recommends a quality engineered hardwood. “When you have an open-concept home, it’s really important that you keep that open flow,” shares Hay. This shared flooring across spaces makes the whole are feel bigger.

With the main flooring chosen, Hay moves on to make smart choices for hard-wearing areas in the home. These include entryways and stairs. Depending on your environment and the amount of traffic your entryways will get from guests and family, you may want to consider a floor that is more durable than what you’ve chosen for the majority of your living space. When it comes to durability, tile is the undisputed winner in Hay’s eyes. She often chooses a beautiful tile for entryways, knowing that it will stand up to shoes, dirt, and debris that are tracked in from outside.

Carpet is a favorite of Hay’s when it comes to flooring for bedrooms. She knows that her clients will enjoy the softness underfoot, the noise dampening effect, and the beautiful look. She often chooses lighter colored carpets and installs them wall-to-wall to make a space feel larger.

When it comes to bathrooms, it’s all about the look and feel you want to achieve. For a beautiful, sophisticated master bath, Hay recommends something like elegant marble. For kids’ bathrooms or spaces where you want to show more personality, she loves to go with a porcelain tile with lots of texture and pattern.

