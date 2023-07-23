Whole Foods to Offer Amazon One Palm Payment

By the end of this year, all Whole Foods Market locations in the U.S. will offer Amazon One for payment and Prime membership benefits, reports Amazon.

What does this mean for Whole Foods shoppers? For customers who want to use Amazon One, they will be able to simply hover their palm over an Amazon One device. For Prime members who link their Amazon One profile with their Amazon account, savings will automatically be applied.

Amazon One is currently available at more than 200 Whole Foods Market locations across the U.S., including Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Amazon One will continue to be rolled out to Whole Foods Market stores in other states and U.S. locations over the coming months.

About Amazone One

Amazon One is Amazon Web Service’s palm recognition service for identification, payment, loyalty membership, and entry at over 400 locations across the U.S. Amazon One’s aim is to simplify everyday interactions. It’s a free, contactless service that lets you use your palm to pay, enter, or identify yourself. Users can sign up once, then use wherever Amazon One is available.

How it works:

Your hands are unique. Your palm is made up of tiny, distinct features on and below the surface, many which are indiscernible to the human eye or a standard camera. The Amazon One device is designed to read them and to create your unique palm signature. In seconds, a process of proprietary imaging and computer vision algorithms capture and encrypt your palm image. Amazon One uses the information embedded in your palm to create a unique palm signature that it can read each and every time you use it.

